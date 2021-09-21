J&K: Major Incident Averted As Security Forces Detect IED In Budgam

Budgam: A major incident was averted as Security forces detected an improvised explosive device in the high-security Gogo area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per information, the explosive material was detected late in the evening near Gogoo Gali at the Humhama area of Airport road in Budgam.

Following tip-off about possible subversive activities, the Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation in Gogo area Monday night. During the search, the team detected an improvised explosive device.

A bomb disposal team was immediately dispatched to the site and the explosive was later diffused without causing any loss of life or damage.