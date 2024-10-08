New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor’s power to nominate five members to the assembly sparked a massive row ahead of the counting of votes today.

The Congress, its ally National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) contend that providing such powers to the Lieutenant Governor is a subversion of the people’s mandate as it will be used to benefit the BJP.

The parties say exit polls have reinforced their fear. Exit polls have predicted a hung verdict but place the Congress-National Conference alliance ahead in the race.

The BJP, which went solo in the election, has never ruled Jammu and Kashmir on its own. After the 2014 election, it had formed government with the PDP, but pulled out of the alliance in 2018. The next year, it scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution which gave Jammu and Kashmir its special status, and divided the state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. This is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in a decade.

