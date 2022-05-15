J&K LG Orders Probe On Tear Gas Shelling Against Protesting Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered a probe into the tear gas shelling incident on protesting Kashmiri Pandits.

Government employees and families of Kashmiri Pandits had held a protest against the LG administration in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday over the targeted killing of Rahul Bhat.

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday. He had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11.

The protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees were marching towards the Srinagar International Airport when police stopped their march and used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse them.

Calling Rahul Bhat’s killing a targeted one, L-G Sinha said SIT will probe it from all angles along with probing the use of force to disperse Kashmiri migrant protestors in aftermath of the incident.

Directions given to administration to not use force anywhere, he said.