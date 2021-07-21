J&K Govt To Issue Domicile Certificate To Husband Of Native Woman

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced that it is going to issue domicile certificate to the husband of a native woman.

Earlier, the J&K women who were married outside the Union Territory, made their spouse ineligible for domicile certificate.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Consitution of India, read with section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Act 2010, the government hereby directs in sub-rule (1) of rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Rules 220, after S.No/Clause 6, the following shall be added,” the notice read.

According to the rules, a person residing in Jammu and Kashmir for at least 15 years can be considered to be a domicile of the Union Territory. The migrants registered by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) in the UT of J&K are also eligible to obtain a domicile certificate.

The Union cabinet in 2020 had approved the Jammu & Kashmir (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020 issued under section 96 of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The spouse of a domicile certificate holder can get the certificate upon submission of certain documents, as a new clause has been added under the J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020.

The order modified the applicability of Domicile conditions to all levels of jobs in the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir under the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also described the Jammu & Kashmir Domicile Rules Notification as the dawn of a new era for the Union Territory.