J&K Cop Killed, Daughter Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Srinagar

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was shot dead by terrorists in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday while the cop’s seven-year-old daughter got injured in the attack.

The victim has been identified as Saifullah Qadri, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer.

According to Kashmir police sources, terrorists opened fire and Qadri’s daughter clung onto the arms of her father. She sustained bullet injuries in her arm and is currently receiving treatment.

“Terrorists fired upon one policeman, Saifullah Qadri in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured,” Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

Reacting to the incident, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman SgCt Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered. My thoughts are with the bereaved family. I pray for the speedy recovery of his daughter.”