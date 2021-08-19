J&K: Army Officer, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Rajouri

Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army was martyred during a gun fight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday. A terrorist was also gunned down in the encounter, Army officials said.

Acting on inputs about the presence of terrorists there, security forces had launched a search operation in Thanamandi belt. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces who retaliated, he said.

During the encounter, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Rashtriya Rifles sustained bullet injuries. He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but succumbed to the injuries, said the official.

This is the second encounter between terrorists and security personnel in August this year.

On August 6, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Thanamandi belt.