As per the order, the Tehsildar shall ensure that no villager uses water from the spring in any case. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Kandi has been directed to depute two to three security personnel round the clock at the spring to prevent the use of its water.

Seventeen people including 13 children and four adults of three families have died of mysterious illness in the Budhal village in the last 50 days. The three families are related to each other and reside about 1.5 km distance from each other. The mysterious deaths in the Budhal village started on December 7, 2024.

On December 7, five persons including four children died of mysterious illness after they fell ill after taking a community meal. On December 12, a woman and three children died due to an unknown illness.