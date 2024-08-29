Jitendra Singh to launch New SSPA Form 6-A & Integration e-HRMS with Bhavishya

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) is dedicated to improving the Ease of Living for pensioners through continuous enhancements in Pension Rules and Procedures.

The DoPPW had notified the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, and these rules have been integrated with Bhavishya.

DoPPW vide its notification dated 16th July 2024 released New Single Simplified Pension Application Form 6-A. This form will be available in Bhavishya/e-HRMS to all the Central Government Employees who are going to retire in December 2024 and onwards. The retiring officials, who are on e-HRMS, will fill out Form 6-A through e-HRMS (only Superannuation cases) and the retiring officials, who are not on e-HRMS, will fill out Form 6-A in Bhavishya.

This new form is integrated with Bhavishya/e-HRMS. This New form and its integration with Bhavishya/e-HRMS will be launched on 30th August 2024, at the National Media Center, New Delhi, under the auspicious presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

This is an action point of DoPPW’s 100-day Action plan for a new government that has been fulfilled. Form Simplification has been an important initiative of the Government’s “Maximum Governance – Minimum Government” policy.

In this new form, a total of 9 Forms/Formats have been merged. The old Forms/Formats that have been merged are Form 6, 8, 4, 3, A, Format 1, Format 9, FMA and Zero Option Form. To incorporate this change, amendments to Rules 53, 57, 58, 59, and 60 of CCS Pension Rules, 2021 have been made. The amendment has been notified following the due process of consultations with all the stakeholders such as the Dept of Expenditure, the Dept of Law & Justice, the Controller General of Accounts, the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, the Dept of Personnel and Training.

This new form and related changes in the business process of Bhavishya, will be a game changer, on the one hand, simplifies the pension form submission for the employee to a single sign only and on the other hand achieves the end-to-end digitisation of the entire process of pension processing till the start of pension payment after retirement. This paves the path towards paperless working in the whole process of pension. With a pensioner-friendly User Interface, now the pensioner need not worry about the forms that he has filled or might have missed.