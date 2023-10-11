Jitendra Singh launches Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0

New Delhi: Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions launched the Special Campaign 3.0 in DARPG on 29 September 2023 under the theme “Digital DARPG”. Under the theme “Digital DARPG” the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances took several significant steps under the Special Campaign 3.0 to promote pan-India unified service delivery portals, reduce pendency in public grievances, adopt AI/ Emerging Technologies for effective redressal of public grievances, promote sustainable practices and ensure cleanliness & efficient record management in office.

Unified Service Portals: DARPG convened a meeting with the 27 Senior Officials comprising of Right to Service Commissioners States/UTs and Senior Officers of States/ UT’s implementing the Right to Services Acts to identify 164 services which can be delivered on pan-India basis as e-Services, in addition to the 56 mandatory e-Services. The RTS Chief Commissioners were sensitized about the “NeSDA way forward” publications of DARPG. The six NeSDA Way Forward Monthly reports released by DARPG, set the baseline for number of e-services and mandatory e-services to be provided by States/UTs on “NeSDA – Way Forward” dashboard. States/ UT’s were sensitized on the need to promote faceless, suo-moto delivery and unified service delivery portals. States/ UT’s discussed the sector-wise e-services and state-specific opportunities to transition offline services to online platforms. Currently States/UTs provide 14,736 e-services with Jammu & Kashmir provides the maximum number of 1028 e-services. 1,505 out of 2,016 mandatory e-services are available, making saturation at 74.6%. Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala and Odisha provide 100% of their services through their identified Single Unified Service Delivery Portal i.e., e-UNNAT, e-Sevanam and Odisha One, respectively. The RTS Commissioners assured that all efforts would be made to adopt unified service portals and make all efforts to saturate e-Services across States.

Reducing Pendency in Public Grievances: DARPG released the 17th Monthly report on CPGRAMS issued on 7th September 2023 to sensitize all Ministries/ Departments on the timely redressal and qualitative redressal of public grievances under the Special Campaign 3.0. In September, 2023, average grievance redressal time in all the Ministries/Departments is 19 Days.

Adoption of AI/ Emerging Technologies for Effective Grievance Redressal: Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions launched the IGMS 2.0 Public Grievance portal and Automated Analysis in Tree Dashboard portal on 29 September, 2023. The Intelligent Grievance Monitoring System (IGMS) 2.0 Dashboard has been implemented by IIT Kanpur following an MoU with DARPG for upgrading CPGRAMS with Artificial Intelligence capabilities. The Dashboard provides instant tabular analysis of Grievances Filed & Disposed, State-wise & District-wise Grievances Filed & Ministry-wise data. Besides, the Dashboard will also help the officials identify the root cause of the grievance.

Adoption of Bharat GPT in CPGRAMS: DARPG signed the non-disclosure agreement with the Bharat GPT team led by IIT Mumbai for working on India Specific Large Language Models (LLM) powered by Bhashini to give a demonstrable large language model for CPGRAMS to further simplify redressal of citizen grievances in CPGRAMS in the near future.

In addition to above,DARPG has disposed of 145 Public Grievances and 100% files have been reviewed during first week. After review, 447 Physical files have been identified for weeding out ,of which 140 files have already been weeded out during 1st week. Also,1317 efiles were identified for closure, all of which have been successfully closed in e-Office.

Daily progress is being monitored at Senior levels. The Department is aiming to better its performance in this Campaign 3.0 in comparison to the last year Campaign 2.0.