Jitendra Kumar’s ‘Jaadugar’ Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Jaadugar starring Jitendra Kumar have shared the teaser from the film on Tuesday.

‘Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan’ actor Jitendra Kumar recently took to his Instagram handle to share the glimpse and wrote: “Netflix pe Jaadu ka Samaa chhaane waala hai Kyunki Jaadugar jo aane wala hai ..♥️🎩⚽️15th July ko, only on Netflix!”

The film was planned to be released in 2021, but for some reason, the makers pushed the release date. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Jitendra Kumar is all set to make his Netflix debut with Jaadugar. Arushi Sharma and versatile actor-comedian, Javed Jaaferi, will also be seen alongside everyone’s favourite Jeetu bhaiya.