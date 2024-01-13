Jiri Lehecka claims first ATP title in Adelaide

Adelaide: Czech Jiri Lehecka clinched his first ATP tour title by defeating Briton Jack Draper in the finals at the Adelaide International on Saturday.

The 7th-seeded Czech beat unseeded Draper by 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the finals. Saturday’s final was a contest of big hitters in which Lehecka served eight aces, Draper seven. That was indicative of a close match, which lasted 2 hours, and 8 minutes.

“It’s hard for me to say something because it is so emotional for me to win my first title here in Adelaide,” Lehecka said. “I’m super excited.”