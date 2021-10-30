Jiophone Next Price In India Revealed: Know Details Here

New Delhi: Jio and Google have announced that the much-awaited JioPhone Next will be available in stores from Diwali for Rs 6,499. Moreover, the customers can avail this budget-friendly 4G smartphone by paying an upfront cost of Rs 1,999. The remaining amount can be paid via the company’s easy EMI scheme. Other features include a 13-megapixel rear camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC, and the Translate Now feature.

Jiophone Next Price In India, Availability

The new JioPhone Next is priced in India at Rs. 6,499. The smartphone can be purchased upfront without any EMI options for the said amount. Alternatively, buyers can opt for the Easy EMI option wherein users will have to pay Rs. 1,999 initially (plus Rs. 501 processing fees), and then pay the balance amount in easy EMI.

The EMI plans are available for 18 months and 24 months. These plans come bundled with voice and data benefits from Jio, so users can opt for these carrier plans to suit what’s best for them. Jio offers the Always-on plan Large plan, XL plan, and XXL plan to JioPhone Next buyers.

JioPhone Next specifications

On the specifications front, the JioPhone Next runs on Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android that is tailored for users in India. It features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720×1,440 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and an anti-fingerprint coating. The phone is powered by the 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the JioPhone Next features a 13-megapixel rear camera and has an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well. Rear camera features will include portrait mode, night mode, and preloaded custom India-augmented reality filters. The phone packs a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity options include a Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM (Nano) slots. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. JioPhone Next will come with automatic software upgrades as well.

JioPhone Next comes with Google Assistant support to will help users operate the smartphone by responding to commands such as “open app” and “manage settings.” There’s also a ‘Read Aloud’ feature that allows the user to have on-screen content read out to them. This allows users to consume content by listening in a language that they can understand. Lastly, JioPhone Next integrates a ‘Translate’ functionality as well that allows the user to have any text translated to the language of the user’s choice.