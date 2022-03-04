JioPhone Next, now available at over 7000 retail stores across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: JioPhone Next, the affordable smartphone jointly developed by Google and Jio, with most advanced features has now become available at over 7000 retail mobile stores across Odisha, along with all Jio Stores, Jio Points, Reliance Digital stores, and Jio Centres across the state.

With this extensive availability, new smartphone users, especially the people wishing to upgrade from budget feature phones to affordable smartphone category cannow get the best digital experience with JioPhone Next, at their doorsteps.

Since its launch, JioPhone Next has delighted thousands of users with transformational digital experience, especially for first-time smartphone users across age groups in the hinterlands as well as urban partsof Odisha. The slick smartphone with the latest features of high-end smartphones along with combined strength of the ecosystem of all Google apps and premium applications of Jio, high-powered back and front camera delivers unmatchable performance, generating a wow effect for thousands of users upgrading from feature phone to smartphone segment.

Most affordable in its segment, JioPhone Next is available at upfront price of Rs. 6499/- only. Customers can also buy JioPhone Next by just paying Rs. 1999/- and the balance amount in easy monthly instalments (EMIs) for 18 or 24 months.

The JioPhone Next is a first-of-its-kind smartphone featuring Pragati OS, an optimized version of Android made for the JioPhone Next, which is tailored to deliver a simplified and delightful experience for users in India. Google and Jio have worked closely to create this OS that is aimed at addressing the unique needs of millions of smartphone users across the country.

JioPhone Next has category leading features like easily access and consume content in a choice of 10 languages. For users who might not be able to read content in one of these languages, with a tap of a button they can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in another language of their choice. Read Aloud and Translate now are now OS-wide features that will work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos. Using App Actions, people can utilize Voice First Capabilities to deliver a great experience with many of the Jio apps on this device.

JioPhone Next comes with 5.45 inch HD Display Multi-touch screen, corning gorilla glass three, pre-loaded optimised Jio and Google apps, Android powered Pragati operating system, powerful 13 mega-pixel back camera and8 mega-pixel front selfie camera with built-in filters and superior low light photography capabilities, 3500 mAH battery, Qualcomm snapdragon QM 215 processor, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory, dedicated slot for external memory card upto 512 GB, automatic software and security update, Bluetooth, WiFi, hotspot, OTG support, light sensor and proximity sensor etc.