JioFiber expands footprints in Odisha, now at Bargarh & Semiliguda

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its rapid expansion across various key cities and towns in Odisha, JioFiber, the most popular high-speed broadband service in the country, has now commenced its services in key areas of major cities and towns across the state.

Further consolidating its leadership in the high-speed broadband segment in the state, JioFiber broadband service has now become available in the towns of Bargarh and Semiliguda. With this, JioFiber service is now available in key localities of 29 cities and towns across Odisha including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Jatni, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Belpahar, Brajaraj Nagar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rayagada, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajapur Road, Bhadrak, Talcher, Khordha, Berhampur, Balasore, Jeypore, Rajganagpur, Dhenkanal, Semiliguda, Bargarh and fast expanding its services to other major cities and towns in the state.

In Bargarh, JioFiber high-speed broadband service is now available at Sibananda Nagar, Khaojoor Tikra, Bhatli Chhak, Milan Vihar, George High School area and is in the process of fast expanding its services to other parts of the town. Similarly, in Semiliguda town of Koraput district, JioFiber is now available at Sastri Nagar, Indra Nagar, Aravinda Nagar, Satya Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, Kodigaon, Santoshi Maa Nagar, Gopabandhu Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Santi Nagar, Talasahi and nearby areas and expected to roll out fast in other areas of the city over the next few weeks. JioFiber has also fast expanded its service across the exiting cities and towns where JioFiber has already been available, covering new areas and city outskirts.

The fast expanding footprints of JioFiber has helped thousands of students and teachers in pursuing education and benefiting from dependable and seamless high-speed broadband internet. Hundreds of professionals especially from IT and other service sectors could also continue working from home smoothly from their native places in the state. Several small enterprises and educational institutions in these cities have seamlessly switched to the digital mode in tune to the demand of their respective businesses and professions.

It is worth mentioning here that JioFiber now offers zero entry cost for new post-paid plan users, wherein users get Internet Box (Gateway Router), Set Top Box and Installation valued at Rs 10,000 at zero cost when they opt for a JioFiber Post-paid connection. Another game changing proposition is JioFiber Entertainment Bonanza offering unlimited entertainment starting at only Rs 100 extra. While users will continue to access unlimited high-speed internet starting at Rs 399/month, additionally, by paying just Rs 100 or 200 extra per month, they can now access contents of their choice through a collection of up to 14 popular OTT apps.

JioFiber is catering to thousands of customers in Odisha, including individual households to small and large enterprises and professionals in various fields providing an enriched experience with access to unlimited Entertainment, News, Health and education platforms.