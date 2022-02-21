JioFiber crosses 1L subscribers mark in Odisha, expands service to 27 cities, towns

Bhubaneswar: In a significant achievement, JioFiber, the ultra-high-speed broadband service of Reliance Jio, has crossed the 1 lakh subscribers mark in Odisha in December 2021, making it the fastest-growing wired broadband service provider in the state.

As per the latest telecom subscriber data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), JioFiber, the wired high-speed broadband service of Reliance Jio, had 1,01,190 subscribers in Odisha as of December 31, 2021. Nationally, Jio has also further consolidated its position as the No. 1 wired broadband service provider with 4.57 million wired broadband subscribers.

Fast expanding its footprints across Odisha, JioFiber has become the most preferred ultra-high-speed wired broadband service provider in the state. It registered an impressive 1200% increase in the number of JioFiber subscribers in the state, which has now crossed the 1 lakh subscribers mark from just 8000 in March 2020, when the pandemic started.

Providing the citizens with a reliable mode of staying connected during the ongoing pandemic, JioFiber has rapidly expanded its service across Odisha, over the last two years. JioFiber service is now available in key locations of 27 cities and towns across Odisha including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Jatni, Angul, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Belpahar, Brajarajnagar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna, Koraput, Rayagada, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajapur Road, Bhadrak, Talcher, Khordha, Berhampur, Balasore, Jeypore, Rajgangpur, Dhenkanal and fast expanding its services to other major cities and towns in the state. Users in these cities now have a reliable mode of staying connected with the outside world in today’s pandemic times. Students can enjoy seamless connectivity while studying online, patients can get medical consultations in the comfort of their homes, and professionals can work from home with ease on JioFiber.

JioFiber services are available at as low as Rs 399 per month, offering unlimited data and free HD voice calling. With a free set-top box and voice-enabled remote in various combo plans, users can now watch 350 plus TV channels and can convert their normal TV sets into smart TVs at no extra cost. Users can enjoy JioFiber’s unique triple-play combination which comprises ultra-high-speed internet with speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, fixed-line services with unlimited local & STD HD calling, and access to up to 17 popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, YouTube, Voot, SonyLIV, etc. With JioFiber, users also enjoy the symmetric speed that is download speed is equal to upload speed, also the service does not get affected by weather disruptions.

JioFiber post-paid plans give the customers unmatched benefits like zero installation charges and no security deposit for the Optical Network Terminal device. Besides, using the JioJoin App, customers can take all calls of their JioFiber landline number on their smartphone.

With a large number of professionals, students and teachers still working from home and attending online classes in the present scenario, JioFiber is continuously augmenting its network to support citizens with its reliable high-speed broadband services across Odisha.