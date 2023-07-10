JioCinema to exclusively stream Tinder’s ‘Swipe Ride’ series featuring Uorfi Javed

In an endeavour to captivate audiences with relatable and engaging content, JioCinema, India’s leading digital entertainment platform, and Tinder, the world’s most popular app for meeting new people, partner to bring the highly anticipated series, ‘Swipe Ride’ exclusively on its platform.

Produced by Viacom18 Digital Ventures, ‘Swipe Ride’ by Tinder is a series that celebrates uninhibited, meaningful conversations about what Indian women really want from their dating lives. Streaming for free, the first episode of ‘Swipe Ride’ featuring Uorfi Javed, went live on 7th July 2023, only on JioCinema.

Popular social media content creator and actor, Kusha Kapila takes the driver’s seat once again to pick up Tinder members to meet their dates. Joining the two ladies for the journey will be a surprise celebrity guest. The trio chat about the nuances of dating, romance, what they want in a relationship, and how meaningful connections can take different forms on Tinder.

“Swipe Ride celebrates the diverse perspectives of young Indian women and their dating journeys in a relatable context. From having open dialogues on the importance of self-care, financial freedom, dating autonomy, to showing up with confidence and freedom of choice, young women daters are being fiercely honest and transparent about putting oneself out there for all kinds of possibilities.” said Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group India.

Take an in-depth look into the world of modern dating with Swipe Ride, streaming for free, exclusively on JioCinema – Dekhta Ja India!