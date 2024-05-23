JioCinema Premium brings India’s biggest reality entertainer ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’

Bigg Boss chahte hai ki asli fans gather! Following the phenomenal success of JioCinema

Premium and its content offerings, the platform just dropped the teaser announcing Bigg Boss OTT

3, coming in June.

The teaser offers a sneak peek into India's biggest digital reality phenomenon and

promises that fans would forget all the highlights from previous seasons, including the most popular

fights and viral moments.

The previous season of Bigg Boss OTT set new standards for digital entertainment in India and

globally, garnering unprecedented viewership and engagement, while drawing attention across

various sectors.

Brace yourself for the much-awaited season of Bigg Boss OTT where you can expect the

unexpected. Stay tuned for all the drama and entertainment, only on JioCinema Premium!