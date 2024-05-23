JioCinema Premium brings India’s biggest reality entertainer ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 3’
Bigg Boss chahte hai ki asli fans gather! Following the phenomenal success of JioCinema
Premium and its content offerings, the platform just dropped the teaser announcing Bigg Boss OTT
3, coming in June.
The teaser offers a sneak peek into India's biggest digital reality phenomenon and
promises that fans would forget all the highlights from previous seasons, including the most popular
fights and viral moments.
The previous season of Bigg Boss OTT set new standards for digital entertainment in India and
globally, garnering unprecedented viewership and engagement, while drawing attention across
various sectors.
Brace yourself for the much-awaited season of Bigg Boss OTT where you can expect the
unexpected. Stay tuned for all the drama and entertainment, only on JioCinema Premium!
