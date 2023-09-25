JioCinema launches India’s biggest Digital Film Festival starting 29 Sept!

JioCinema, India’s leading streaming destination is all set to launch India’s biggest digital film festival, JioCinema Film Fest, starting 29th September.

The festival is an incredible cinematic celebration that will bring together Kala, Kalakaar aur anokhi Kahaniyaan, through 20 remarkable films across 20 days. These captivating and award-winning stories will bring together a distinguished repertoire of artists such as Nawazuddin Siddique, Naseeruddin Shah, Ira Dubey, Supriya Pathak, Sheeba Chaddha, Amit Sadh, Satish Kaushik, Rajat Kapoor, and Adah Sharma amongst others.

A celebration of India’s rich storytelling, JioCinema Film Fest includes a robust line-up of films such as The Comedian that will throw light on an aging comedic actor in the Indian film industry who has no laughter left in his life and Birha (The Journey Back Home), a winner at multiple international film festivals that describes the heart-wrenching story of a family that tears apart due to the unjustified ambitions of a young child. Other films in the line-up include Ghuspaith: Between Borders, which is inspired by the life and tragic death of renowned Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui; Rat in the Kitchen, a Neo-Noir Thriller is a story of a man going through loneliness and witnessing surreal experiences while being home alone; Bebaak is a gripping film about a woman’s identity crisis as a Muslim woman in India, trying to make her own place in a prejudice-ridden world. Set in an Indian town under curfew, The Daughter is a film about a young woman who sets out in search of a man who can help her carry out an act that will test her limits.

In addition to this, the film festival boasts of some exceptional stories that include Ring Mili Kya, Munna Ka Bachpan, Laar, Mein Mehmood, Gangster Ganga, Armaand, Maachis Ki Dibiya, Phone Call, Murakh (The Idiot), Before We Die, Dammy, The Last Envelope, Coming Out with the help of a Time Machine and Kofuku.

Witness the magic of films, starting 29th September streaming exclusively on JioCinema Film Fest.