Jio True 5G Rollout In Andhra Pradesh Starts With Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Guntur

Mumbai: Jio starts its True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh by launching its 5G services in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Guntur. The Honourable Minister for Industries & Commerce, Infrastructure & Investment, Information Technology, Govt. Of AP, Gudivada Amarnath and The Honourable Chief Secretary, Govt. Of AP, Dr. K. S. Jawahar Reddy, IAS, launched Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services today in an event organised in Vijayawada.

Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. These benefits will bring phenomenal changes in the lives of people in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Honourable IT Minister, Govt. Of AP, Shri. Gudivada Amarnath said “I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh. 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Apart from their existing investment of ₹26,000 crores, additionally Jio has invested over ₹6,500 crores for deploying 5G network in Andhra Pradesh and this shows their immense commitment towards our state’s development. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town, taluka, mandalam and village of Andhra Pradesh”

Honourable Chief Secretary, Govt. Of AP, Shri. Dr. K. S. Jawahar Reddy, IAS said “With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, Andhra Pradesh is not just getting the best telecommunication network, but will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business. Jio True 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes till the last mile user.

Andhra Pradesh Government has special focus on the start-up ecosystem, and the advent of True 5G services by Jio will give a huge boost to the start-ups that are working on new technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Analytics. The advent of Jio True 5G will further propel these Start-ups in Andhra Pradesh and give them wings to fly.”

Starting 26 December, Jio users in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Guntur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.