Jio True 5G Now In Kochi City, Guruvayur Temple

Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: Jio starts its True 5G services in Kerala by launching its 5G services in Kochi City and Guruvayur Temple premises. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services today, digitally from Trivandrum, for an event organised in Kochi.

Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in Kerala.

Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Thrissur & Malappuram To Be 5G-Ready By Jan 2023

Jio Welcome Offer’ Users To Get Unlimited 5G Data With Upto 1 Gbps+ Speeds

Speaking at the event, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Kerala. 5G services in the long run will bring transformational benefits for people of Kerala.

Jio has invested over Rs.6000 crores for deploying the 5G network in Kerala and this shows their commitment towards our State. They will be launching 5G services in Trivandrum by end of this month followed by Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram by January 2023. By December 2023 every tehsil and taluk of Kerala will have Jio’s 5G services.

With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, Kerala is not just getting the best telecommunication network, but will open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business here. 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user.

Kerala government has special focus on the start-up ecosystem, and advent of 5G services in the State will give a great boost to the start-ups here that are working on neo technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, AI, Machine Learning & Data Analytics. The advent of 5G will further propel these Start-ups in Kerala and give them wings to fly.”

Commenting at the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said “We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Kochi & Guruvayur Temple in Kerala. Soon, Jio True 5G network will expand across the length and breadth of Kerala. Jio is the only 5G network to be present here.

Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian, because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen. We are grateful to the Chief Minister and Kerala government for extending their support in digitizing Kerala and taking it forward.”

Starting 20 December, Jio users in Kochi and Guruvayur will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.