Jio tops 4G download speed chart in April: TRAI Data

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the month of April. Jio achieved 23.1 Mbps average 4G download speed in the month of April, witnessing an improvement from 21.1Mbps in March this year.

As per the data published by TRAI on its MySpeed portal, Vodafone Idea, Airtel and BSNL network registered 17.7 Mbps, 14.1 Mbps and 5.9Mbps average download speed respectively in the month of April. While Airtel registered marginal improvement in average download speed from 13.7 Mbps in the month of March, performance of both Vodafone Idea and BSNL dipped in April. The download speed helps consumers in accessing content from the internet, while upload speed helps them in sending or sharing pictures or video to their contacts.

In the average upload speed chart, Vodafone Idea topped with average upload speed of 8.2Mbps in April, followed by Jio with 7.6 Mbps, Airtel with 6.1 Mbps and BSNL with 5.0 Mbps average upload speed.

In Odisha, Jio also topped the average 4G download speed chart with 46.3 Mbps average download speed followed by Airtel with 15.1 Mbps and VI with 12.7 Mbps average download speed, as per data published on MySpeed portal of TRAI. In average upload speed VI achieved 9.1 Mbps average upload speed followed by 8.2 Mbps of Jio and 4.9 Mbps of Airtel.

It is worth mentioning here that the average speed is computed by TRAI based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.