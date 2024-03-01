Jio Platforms bags ‘Telecom Company of the Year’ Title at Asian Telecom Awards 2024

Bhubaneswar: Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) has received the title of ‘Telecom Company of the Year’ at the Asian Telecom Awards 2024. This is a milestone in JPL’s journey of innovation.

The accolade was presented at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.

JPL was awarded for its initiative of deploying the world’s largest 5G stand-alone (SA) core network. This indigenous development exemplifies technological prowess and commitment to driving global connectivity through innovative solutions.

It reflects JPL’s strategic foresight, engineering capabilities, and leadership in transforming the digital landscape, setting new benchmarks for the industry.