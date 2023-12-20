Jio only operator to add new mobile subscribers in Odisha in Sept: TRAI Data

Bhubaneswar: Marching ahead as the No. 1 digital service provider in Odisha, Reliance Jio added highest number of new mobile subscribers in the month of September 2023, as per the latest telecom subscriber data, released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), today. In fact, Jio was the only service provider to have added new subscribers in the month of September, revealed the data released by TRAI.

As per the data, Reliance Jio added over 98000 new mobile subscribers in Odisha in the month of September while Airtel, BSNL and VI lost thousands of subscribers in this period. With this, Jio has further consolidated its No. 1 position in the state in both wireless and wireline segments with nearly 1.45 crore mobile subscribers and 2.45 lakh JioFiber high-speed broadband subscribers as on September 30, 2023. However, with loss of subscribers by all other service providers, overall telecom subscriber base in Odisha decreased by over 4 lakhs in September, taking the total number of mobile subscribers in the state to 3.32 crores.

Nationally, Jio also continued its dominance in the segment adding highest number of subscribers in September. As per the data released by TRAI, Jio added over 34 lakh subscribers in the September, taking its total mobile subscriber base to over 449 million, further consolidating its position as the No. 1 digital service provider in the country.

It is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio has been the most preferred digital service provider in Odisha with the highest 43.6% subscriber market share and the highest 52% revenue market share in the industry. As the No.1 digital service provider in Odisha, Jio has been rapidly expanding its True 5G network across Odisha and is the first telecom operator having 5G network presence in all districts of the state.

Jio also recently launched JioAirFiber services, its integrated end-to-end solution for world-class latest home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, in Odisha. JioAirFiber will overcome the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connect every home and small business, which earlier didn’t have access to quality home broadband, due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises. With the launch of JioAirFiber services in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, all homes, and businesses across both the cities can now enjoy world-class latest home entertainment, broadband and digital experience, delivered through one integrated service.