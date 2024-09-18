Affordable internet connectivity ushered by Jio has digitally transformed the lives of millions across India. Be it a shopkeeper in the remotest corner receiving payment on UPI or a tribal farmer in the hinterland benefiting from digital banking services or a student accessing online study materials, digital India has weaved its own success stories.

Easy and affordable access to the digital world has helped several tribal students and youths in the hinterland to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. This has come true for Mangala Muduli, a 19-year-old student of Bonda tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), from remote Badbel village in Mudulipada GP of Malkangiri district in Odisha. He has created history by becoming the first person from his community to clear NEET examination this year. Seeing the almost non-existing healthcare facilities in his village and nearby areas, he had nurtured a dream since childhood to become a doctor one day. After completion of 10th from SSD High School in Mudulipada, he got a JioPhone which helped him access online study materials and take notes as part of his preparation. Access to the internet near to the village and online study materials also proved to be a boon during his higher secondary study at SSD Senior Secondary School at Govindapalli. His strong resolve and dedication, coupled with support from teachers and well-wishers made him crack the NEET exam in his very first attempt securing 261st rank among tribal candidates, enabling him to get admission in the premier MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Brahmapur, Odisha. Presently, Jio 4G network is the only available network in his village Badbel, ready to support many more like him to succeed in their dreams and aspirations.

Nineteen-year-old Kalakar Pradhan of Kandh tribe from Subaranga village in Kandhamal district of Odisha also had a similar dream to become a doctor. After finishing his schooling at a residential school in Bhubaneswar, he had to return to the village to help his parents in agricultural work and tending to cows and goats. However, this didn’t deter him from his goal as he continued to pursue his dream by preparing for NEET in between work and in the night accessing online study materials and courses on Jio 4G network. He credits his strong determination and internet access to have helped him clear the NEET examination in his third attempt, this year. Fulfilling his dream he has now joined the prestigious SCB Medial College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Similar is the success story of Sanatan Pradhan, another student from Kandh tribe from a nearby village Tadimaha in Kandhamal district also sounds similar. After completing higher secondary studies from Khalikote college in Brahmapur, the poor financial condition of his family forced him to return to his remote village and prepare for NEET there. As the village didn’t have mobile connectivity, he had to trek nearly three kilometers every time he wanted to download study materials or access online courses with Jio 4G network available in a nearby village. With his strong dedication he also succeeded in his dream to become a doctor and has joined the MKCG Medical College and Hospital after successfully clearing the NEET in his first attempt, this year.

In its continued effort to enhance digital inclusion and bridge the digital divide, Reliance Jio has connected thousands of remote villages across Odisha with its 4G / 5G network. Transcending geographical barriers, Jio has successfully extended its network to over 47000 villages in Odisha and is fast expanding to several other remote villages across the state. In many of the remote villages Jio’s 4G/5G network is the only network available for the people, improving their access to digital services, education, healthcare services, banking and financial services, and has also expanded economic opportunities.