 Jio Connects Over 47K Villages Across Odisha With Digital Services

Bhubaneswar: In its continued effort to enhance digital inclusion and bridge the digital divide, Reliance Jio has connected thousands of remote villages across Odisha with its 4G / 5G network.

True to its commitment to delivering world-class data services across all regions, Jio has been steadfast in deploying 4G / 5G networks in areas previously underserved by modern communication infrastructure.

Transcending geographical barriers, Jio has successfully extended its network to over 47000 villages in Odisha and is fast expanding to several other remote villages across the state. In many of the remote villages, Jio’s 4G/5G network is the only network available for the people. Jio’s reliable data network has brought about a transformative change in these communities, paving the way for socio-economic development.

Through its continuous efforts to bridge the urban-rural digital divide, Jio thrives to bring its high-speed data network to underserved and hitherto unconnected communities across Odisha. This ambitious mission aims to connect even the most isolated communities, thereby fostering greater digital inclusion and communication opportunities for all.

The introduction of mobile and data services in these previously underserved villages has been met with profound appreciation from the people. For many, it was the first time they were experiencing the benefits of digital connectivity. This has improved their access to digital services, education, healthcare services, banking and financial services, and has also expanded economic opportunities. The ability to communicate with relatives across the country has opened new avenues for staying connected and updated.

Jio’s efforts to bring connectivity to thousands of remote villages underline its broader mission to democratise access to digital services and bridge the gap between urban and rural areas. Be it the hitherto unconnected villages like Kalingi, Sulumaha, and Jadangi in the hilly Kandhamal district or the remote villages covered by dense forests in Karlapat, Kiapadar and Kaniguma Gram panchayats of Kalahandi, digital transformation has begun in the hinterland.

Jio has also made reliable high-speed broadband available in hundreds of remote villages through its immensely popular Jio AirFiber service. Jio AirFiber has truly been inclusive, especially across the rural and semi-urban landscapes as it overcomes the challenges of last-mile connectivity and connects every home and small business which earlier didn’t have access to quality home entertainment and broadband, due to the complexities involved in extending optical-fiber to their premises. Jio AirFiber is providing world-class home entertainment with over 800+ digital TV channels, 13+ OTT apps, smart home services and high-speed broadband. Over 3 lakh JioFiber and Jio AirFiber connected homes and premises across Odisha are enjoying the latest world-class home entertainment, unlimited WiFi and seamless high-speed broadband.