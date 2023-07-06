Jio Bharat V2 4G phones now available in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio has recently launched new 4G feature phone Jio Bharat V2 at just Rs. 999/-, to realise the vision of a 2G mukt Bharat and digitally enable millions of 2G users across the country.

Taking this initiative forward, Jio Bharat has now become available in over 10000 stores and shops across 300 cities and towns in Odisha. The phone has been launched with prayers at religious places in all these cities and towns, including Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

On this occasion, around 300 needy persons across these cities and towns, ranging from sweepers, auto-rickshaw drivers, gatekeepers, gardeners, house maids, daily wagers, carpenters etc. have been digitally empowered by presenting them Jio Bharat V2 phones. Eminent dignitaries and social workers in these cities and towns presented Jio Bharat V2 phone to the needy persons.

As part of this initiative Padma Shri Patayat Sahu presented a Jio Bharat V2 phone to household maid and cleanliness worker Usha Bag in Junagarh town in Kalahandi. The beneficiaries included needy persons from diverse backgrounds such as Rajendra Xess, a gardener in SD Women’s College in Rajgangpur, Jasoda, an orphanage worker in Dharamgarh, Rashmita Nayak, a gatekeeper at Rayagada Women’s College, Liza Moharana, a budding athlete and state level long distance runner from Brahmapur, Manoranjan Kuanr, an autorickshaw driver from Baripada and many more.

Jio Bharat has been launched with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone. The phone provides features and digital capabilities that allow different segments of society to achieve more by doing more.

Jio Bharat V2 mobile customers get access to 80 million songs from Jio-Saavn along with subscription to JioCinema where they can watch movies, TV shows, sports etc. Customers will also be able to transact on UPI through Jio-Pay.

The price of ‘Jio Bharat V2’ is the lowest among all the phones available in the market that work on the Internet. The monthly plan of ‘Jio Bharat V2’ is also the cheapest as customers will have to pay Rs 123 for the plan with a validity of 28 days, while voice calls and 2 GB monthly plans of other operators start from Rs 179. Apart from this, the company will give 14 GB 4G data to the customers of ‘Jio Bharat V2’ i.e. half a GB per day, which is 7 times more than the 2 GB data of the competitors. There is also an annual plan on ‘Jio Bharat V2’ for which the customer will have to pay Rs.1234.

India still has 250 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era with feature phones. Made in India and weighing only 71 grams, ‘Jio Bharat V2’ has features like HD voice calling, FM Radio, 128 GB SD memory card support, Bluetooth, 4.5 cm TFT screen, 0.3 megapixel camera, 1000 mAh battery, 3.5 mm headphone jack, powerful loudspeaker and torch etc.

