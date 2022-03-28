Jio Becomes First In The Industry To Launch A ‘Calendar Month Validity’ Prepaid Plan

Mumbai/Bhubaneswar: Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has announced the launch of another customer-centric innovation, the ‘calendar month validity’ prepaid plan.

The ₹259 plan is unique because it allows users to enjoy unlimited data and calling benefits for a period of exactly 1 calendar month. The plan recurs on the same date every month. This innovation helps prepaid users remember just one recharge date every month.

For example, if a user recharges with the new ₹259 monthly plan on 5th March, then the next recurring recharge dates would be 5th April, 5th May, 5th June, and so on.

The new Rs. 259 plan offers daily 1.5 GB high-speed data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/Day, complimentary subscription to Jio Apps, and validity of one calendar month (renews on the same date every month).

Like other Jio prepaid plans, the ₹259 plan can be recharged multiple times in one go. The advance recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the currently active plan, thereby offering peace of mind.

The plan is available to both new and existing users through all online and offline channels.