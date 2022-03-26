Jio announces two new plans for IPL fans

Bhubaneswar/Mumbai: The largest telecom and digital service provider of the country, Jio has announced two new plans dedicated to IPL fans. Two new mobility plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription are introduced, Rs 555 Jio Cricket Data Add-on plan with 55-day validity and Rs 2999 annual plan.

Under the new plan of Rs555 Jio Cricket data add-on pack, users will get unlimited voices, unlimited data of 55 GB along with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription for 1 Year. The users can also avail the benefit of the complimentary subscription to all Jio Apps. The plan has a validity of 55 days.

The other new plan is an annual plan of Rs 2999 in which, users will get unlimited data of 2.5 GB per day with unlimited Voice and 100 SMSes per day. With a validity of 365 days, it also offers a complimentary subscriptions to Jio Apps and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription for 1 Year.

Jio, in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, has launched multiple affordable prepaid plans. Users availing these plans can watch live matches on mobile, TV, or other devices. The Disney+ Hotstar mobile plans come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription at no extra cost. Select plans are also available with Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription. For Jio mobile users, who are interested in watching live IPL matches on the large screen, Jio has introduced plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription free with plans Rs 1,499 and Rs4,199.

JioFiber users on Rs999 and above plan can watch all matches on their TV screens through Disney+ Hotstar app on JioSTB at no extra cost.

In the cricket season starting from Saturday, Jio becomes the only brand to partner with all ten teams, including two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The 2022 edition of the IPL returns in a refreshed avatar which now comprises 10 teams. Jio has been closely associated with this game. Since its launch, Jio has been the official partner of all IPL teams, to deliver unprecedented value and entertainment to its users.

For IPL fans, Jio’s interactive game, Jio Cricket Play Along (JCPA), has returned for IPL 2022 with bigger and better rewards for participants. A free-for-all game, Cricket aficionados may also express their emotions via emoji stickers on a special chat bar on the game. Trivia fans may also tickle their grey cells with cricket-based quizzes