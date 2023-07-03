Jio Accelerates ‘2G-Mukt Bharat’ Vision With ‘Jio Bharat’ Phone Platform

Mumbai: While India is leading the 5G revolution on one side with the transformational Jio True 5G network, there is a section of society that is unable to reap the benefits of digital technology in its entirety.

India still has 250 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era with feature phones. These feature phones do not provide access to the internet, especially at a time when access to technology is a necessity which also uplifts one’s livelihood and economic well-being.

Lately, this digital disempowerment and disparity for these feature phone users have become worse, with other telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected by more than twice. Even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost ₹ 99 previously, now costs ₹ 199.

This segment is most exploited by incumbent operators because users in this segment are unable to afford smartphones. Not only do these users face the issue of affordability but also restrictions from accessing digital services.

ROLE OF JIO BHARAT PHONE:

Jio Bharat is being launched with the objective of empowering every Indian with the power of digital services, especially those who cannot afford a smartphone. This will truly mark the beginning of Digital Freedom for the 250 million feature phone users in India and will bridge the digital divide. High quality and affordable data will be within the reach of the common man. The phone will provide features and digital capabilities that allow different segments of society to achieve more by doing more.

JIO BHARAT PLANS:

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, commented, “There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution.

6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few.

The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases.

At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this DIGITAL DIVIDE and welcome every Indian to JOIN THIS MOVEMENT.

WE CARE for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single person reaps the benefits of this DIGITAL SOCEITY that our great nation is turning into.”