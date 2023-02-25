‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ starring BTS V kicks off with an impressive viewership rating of 8.8%

Seoul: South Korean tvN’s brand new food/travel reality ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ is off to a great start.

After its premiere on February 24 at 8:50 PM KST, ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ (also ‘Seojin’s Korean Street Food’) recorded a citywide viewership rating of 10.3%, as well as an national average rating 8.8%. The episode’s highest rating peaked up 13.3% citywide and 11.4% nationwide.

On this first episode, viewers joined stars Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yoo Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and BTS’s V on a heart-fluttering new journey to Bacalar, Mexico, where the crew began preparations for the opening of a bright and trendy pop-up restaurant serving Korean-style street food.

In particular, it was revealed that Choi Woo Sik, despite his previous professional experience as a skillful intern on ‘Youn’s Stay’, was not able to rise up in the ranks due to the fact that he does not have any ‘Youn’s Kitchen’ experience.

The next episode of ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ airs on March 3 at 8:50 PM KST via tvN and TVING for viewers in South Korea, and via Prime Video for select viewers overseas.