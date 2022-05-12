Jindal Stainless to supply ~2000 MTs of stainless steel for India’s first RRTS project

New Delhi: Furthering the vision of the government to develop robust and modern infrastructure, the first trainset of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) was recently handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). Jindal Stainless is supplying stainless steel to Alstom for developing technologically-advanced and state-of-the-art trainsets for this project. The first trainset was unveiled in a ceremony by Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman, NCRTC, Shri Manoj Joshi.

Jindal Stainless will be supplying ~2000 metric tonnes of world-class 301LN stainless steel grade in 2J finish to Alstom for developing 210 trainsets under this project. Several components including sidewall skins, brackets, end walls, solebars, cantrails, roofs, and under-frames are being developed using stainless steel. As India’s first semi high-speed regional trainsets, the RRTS trainsets will function at a speed of 180 km/hour and will reduce commute time between Delhi and Meerut by ~40%.

Stainless steel offers light-weight and high crash-resistance to the RRTS trainsets, thus making them energy-efficient. In addition to this, stainless steel has a high strength-to-weight ratio. As a ‘green metal’, stainless steel provides a low life cycle cost and is an optimum raw material for developing long-lasting sustainable solutions for modern railway infrastructure in the country.

Jindal Stainless is currently supplying high-strength stainless steel grades like 301LN and 304L in LT, MT & HT configurations for metro and railway coaches. The Company’s products have been approved by major metro coach manufacturers like Alstom, Bombardier and BEML. The Company is also supplying stainless steel for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation’s (UPMRC) Kanpur Metro Project.

In the past, the Company has supplied stainless steel for metro projects in Sydney and Queensland, apart from Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai metros. It is noteworthy that Jindal Stainless is among the top few companies in the world that can supply 2J and No. 4 special finishes required for metro and railway coaches.