Jindal Stainless signs MoU with SCTEVT, Odisha to train future-ready stainless steel professionals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training (SCTEVT) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jindal Stainless to promote technical education in the field of stainless steel and its various applications. Under this MoU, stainless steel courses will be introduced in all the Polytechnic colleges in Odisha from June 2022.

The MoU was signed by Vice Chairman, SCTE&VT, Reghu G (IAS) and Unit Head, Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), Deepak Agrawal. Dignitaries present at the ceremony included Chairman, SCTE&VT and Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) and Industries Departments, Hemant Sharma (IAS); Additional Secretary, SDTE, Govt of Odisha, Tapan Satpathy (OAS); Resident Director, JSL, Mr SS Upadhyay, and General Manager, Sales & Distribution, Mr Ranit Rana.

Commending the development, Chairman, SCTEV&T and Principal Secretary to Government, SDTE and Industries Departments, Hemant Sharma (IAS) said, “This collaboration with Jindal Stainless will enhance the learning experience for students and faculty both, as it will give them insights about and practical exposure to the stainless steel industry. The future leaders and opinion makers of the nation will be equipped with the knowledge they need to carve a sustainable future for India.”

Speaking for the stainless steel industry, Resident Director, JSL, Mr SS Upadhyay said, “We are committed to developing a self-sufficient ecosystem for the domestic stainless steel industry. This MoU will pave the way for equipping our nation’s upcoming workforce with focused practical understanding of stainless steel and its applications. It will augment their theoretical knowledge with hands-on training for a holistic experience, thus opening up employment avenues. We at Jindal Stainless will also induct students in the Company. We applaud the Odisha government’s commitment to bring about a manufacturing revolution in the state and are determined to be their partners on this growth trajectory.”

There will be two modules under this MoU – compulsory and elective. A course on stainless steel will be introduced as an additional compulsory module for Metallurgy and Mechanical engineering students in the 5th semester of every batch, starting June 2022, across all the Government Polytechnic Colleges in Odisha. It will include10 theory lectures exclusively on stainless steel. Jindal Stainless will also organise plant visits for the students. Additionally, the Company will conduct a ‘Train the Trainers’ program for the faculty in these colleges.

The elective module will incorporate a 3-credit course with about40 lectures in the 6th semester for Mechanical and Metallurgy engineering students at Government Polytechnics in Jajpur and Kendrapada, and BOSE, Cuttack. Students will be able to enrol for this elective course through an exam at the end of their 5th semester. The selected students shall undergo 20 hours of industrial training at Jindal Stainless’ Jajpur plant, where they would work on various projects.

Upon successful completion of the course, all participating students will receive Certificates jointly from Jindal Stainless and their respective institutions. The Company will also extend pre-placement offers (PPOs) to students based on their performance.