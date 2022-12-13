Jin from BTS begins military service; bids emotional goodbye

Seoul: Jin, the eldest member of the South Korean music group BTS, on Tuesday morning said his goodbyes to several fans across the globe as he enlisted for his mandatory military duty. The 30-year-old vocalist took to fan community forum Weverse to share his message for ARMY– the fan group of BTS– before he left for his service.

“Now it’s curtain call time,” he wrote in Korean in reference to a character called ‘Jhin’ in the video game ‘League of Legends’.

“I wanted to do it when I went to the army,” said Jin, who is a gaming enthusiast.

Quoting military and industry sources, the Korean media said Jin will enter a boot camp of a front-line army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometres north of Seoul, on Tuesday.

Fans gathered near the base to say goodbye to their star.

Six other younger BTS members are set to join the military in coming years one after another which means that South Korea’s most successful music band will take a hiatus, likely for a few years.