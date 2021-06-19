Jilted Lover Post Obscene Photos On Social Media Over Marriage Refusal, Held

Cuttack: Police have apprehended a person for allegedly posting obscene photos of a girl on social media for rejecting his marriage proposal. The accused was identified as Bapu Beuna (37).

As per reports, Bapu has one-sided feelings for the girl. Following this, he offered a marriage proposal to her but the girl rejected the proposal. The girl’s family also shifted to Bhubaneswar from Cuttack in order to get rid of him.

Irked over the matter, the accused upload the morphed photos of the girl on social media.

On being aware of it, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the local police station. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused.