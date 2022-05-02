Jill Biden To Meet With Ukrainian Refugees During Romania, Slovakia Visit

Washington: First lady Jill Biden will meet displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers during her to Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9, her office said on Monday.

Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their homes because of Russia’s war against Ukraine, her office said.

The wife of President Joe Biden will meet with U.S. military service members at Mihail Kogalniceau Airbase in Romania on May 6, before heading to Bucharest to meet with Romanian government officials, U.S. embassy staff, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers working with displaced Ukrainian children.

The trip also includes stops in the Slovakian cities of Bratislava, Kosice and Vysne Nemecke, where Biden will meet with government officials, refugees and aid workers, her office said.

By April 27, more than 3 million Ukrainians had fled to Poland, with Romania taking in around 817,300 and Slovakia absorbing nearly 372,000, according to U.N. data.