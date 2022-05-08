Jill Biden Makes Mother’s Day Visit To Ukraine, Meets First Lady Olena Zelenska

Kyiv: US first lady Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to Uzhhorod in western Ukraine on Sunday.

According to a report by a Washington Post reporter shared with other media organizations, Biden said, “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

While sharing the video of their meeting, Michael LaRosa, Press Secretary to the US First Lady and Special Assistant to the President tweeted, “The moment First Ladies Jill Biden of US and Olena Zelenska of Ukraine met today in Uzhhorod, Ukraine.”

Biden met with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska at a converted school that now serves as temporary housing for displaced citizens.

Notably, Olena Zelenska was not seen in the public space since the war started in Ukraine on February 24.

Zelenska said Biden was courageous for making the trip. Jill Biden returned to Slovakia after her trip across the border.