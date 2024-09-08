Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is on full protector mode in her next movie, directed by Vasan Bala. It seems to be an emotional brother-sister story, with amples of action involved.

The teaser begins with a morose Alia, in a messy ponytailed avatar, narrating her life story to Manoj Pahwa’s character. She reveals that her father died by suicide after her mother died. Since then, she and her brother (played by Vedang Raina) have been orphans, which is why she’s sworn to protect him, the only family member she is left with.

An event leads Vedang’s character to get imprisoned and tortured in jail. Alia’s character Satya is hell-bent on protecting her brother and even resorts to violence, as seen in multiple shots of the teaser. Both the emotions and action are set to a cover of Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka from Dev Anand’s 1971 directorial Hare Rama Hare Krishna, which has been reprised by Achint, sung by Vedang, with additional lyrics by Varun Grover.

Hindi cinema nostalgia is common in Vasan Bala’s filmography. The song isn’t the only blast from the past in the teaser, as there’s also a reference to Amitabh Bachchan as the Angry Young Man from the 1970s. Manoj’s character warns Alia, “Bach ke niklana hai, Bachchan nahi banna (You’ve to escape unscathed, do not become Bachchan)”, to which she responds, “Ab toh Bachchan hi banna hai (There’s no option but to become Bachchan now)” as she readies for action with weapons in her hands.

Jigra is billed as a drama on a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him. On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on September 27 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11.