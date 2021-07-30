JICA Continues To Give Woes To Residents In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which had undertaken the drainage and sewerage projects in Smart city, continues to pose trouble for Niladri Vihar residents.

As per reports, half-dug pits remained unfilled and have become a longstanding pain for commuters taking the road, especially during rainy days.

Even in a sprinkle of rain, pathways fill up with mud, which leads to risky situations for commuters. Moreover, the mud also washes down onto the road making it slippery. Two-wheeler riders were found dealing with difficulty while passing through the road.

Though the process started 6 months ago, it is yet to be completed. Reportedly, continuous complaints also remain unheard, locals alleged.