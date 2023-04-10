Jharsuguda’s Missing Minor Boy Traced In Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur

Jharsuguda: A missing minor boy, who was said to be abducted in Jharsuguda, was traced in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur area, informed the district police on Monday evening.

SDPO Nirmal Mahapatra informed that the Railway Police has rescued the missing minor boy and handed it over to the childline there.

The boy will be brought back to Jharsuguda and will be handed over to the family members as soon as possible, the police official added.

According to reports, the mother of the minor boy in Buromala area under Jharsuguda police station was taken ill on 7th April. The minor’s father was attending her in the hospital, while the minor and his brother were at home. That afternoon, when the minor was standing outside the house, he went missing.

On Saturday, the family searched everywhere. However, they failed to trace the minor. Later on Sunday morning, they filed a complaint with the Jharsuguda police.

This morning Jharsuguda police said that the child has been abducted and informed that the investigation is underway. Later, during CCTV scrutiny, the police came to know that the minor had boarded a train from Jharsuguda railway station.