Jharsuguda: Youth Arrested For Duping Girl On Pretext Of Marriage

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda police on Wednesday arrested a youth for allegedly duping a young girl of Rs 2.5 lakh under the pretext of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Dehuri, who is portraying himself as a journalist of a web portal.

According to reports, Dehuri had met the girl on Facebook and developed a friendship with her. Later he managed to trap and lure the girl to leave home and stay with him.

After staying with him for a few days, the girl realised that Dehury was already married. Accused also allegedly transferred Rs 2,50,000 from the girls’ account to his wife’s account.

After realising that he was a fraud, the girl fled back to her home in Jharsuguda and reported the matter to the police.

On the basis of a tip-off, Badmal police raided Darlipali area and apprehended Dehuri from there.

Meanwhile, Police have started questioning the accused for further investigation into the incident. It is suspected that Dehuri is involved in many other cheating cases, reports added.