Jharsuguda: Woman Labourer dies in accident

Jharsuguda: A female labourer was killed in an accident in Jharsuguda when a motor cycle without number plate hit her on the road.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjita Pradhan of Badheimunda Rangiapada village in Jharsuguda district.

According to initial information, on Sunday around 4 pm, Ranjita was returning home after her work was over. At old bus stand over bridge, an unknown bike hit her from back side.

Noticing this, the locals rushed there and admitted her in the hospital, where she was declared dead. The body was sent for post mortem. Her husband Dutia Pradhan has filed an FIR in the Jharsuguda police station.

The police seized the motor cycle and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.