Jharsuguda: Unidentified Body Recovered From Ib River; Murder Suspected

Jharsuguda: Mystery shrouded the death of an unknown man whose body was recovered from Ib river near Lahandabud area under Town police limits in Jharsuguda district on Saturday.

The incident came to light after a group of locals saw the the body floating this morning and called up police smelling something fishy in the matter.

On being informed about the matter, police reached the spot and recovered the body in a decomposed state.

While the body has been sent for autopsy to a nearby hospital and report is awaited locals have claimed it to be a case of murder.

Miscreants might have killed the victim somewhere else and buried the body after transporting here to destroy evidence, they apprehended.