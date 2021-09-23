Jharsuguda Triple Murder Case: Missing Man’s Body Recovered From Well

Jharsuguda: A day after 28-year-old woman and her two daughters were found dead inside the house, police today recovered the body of her husband from a nearby well. The deceased has been identified as Narayan Poddar.

Notably, Sony Poddar and her two daughters were found dead inside their house at Fatakapada in Brajarajnagar area here on Wednesday.

According to sources, police was suspecting Narayan’s involvement in killing his wife and two daughters as he went missing after the incident.

While the family members have identified the body, Police have detained Narayan’s younger brother in connection with the case.

Police have registered a case and further investigation into the matter is underway.