Jharsuguda Teenager Murder: Prime Accused Attempts Suicide In Police Custody

Jharsuguda: The prime accused in the much sensational and chilling murder of teenage boy Samarth Agrawal on Tuesday attempted suicide by cutting his hand in police custody.

Amit Sharma, who was the mastermind behind the abduction and killing of the minor boy, today cut his hand and other body parts with the help of a broken mirror at the reserve police battalion here.

Police rescued him in a critical condition and rushed him to the district headquarters hospital. After preliminary treatment, police produced him in a local court as three days remand ended today.

Police had brought him on three-day remand for interrogation and crime scene recreation as a part of the investigation. He was lodged at reserve police battalion for questioning. The probe team was preparing to produce him before the court as his remand completed today.

In the meantime, Amit got a mirror inside the room. He broke it and cut his body in a bid to kill self.

According to sources, Amit had close relationship with the family of deceased boy. Victim Samarth’s father is a well established business man.

Taking advantage of his closeness, Amit allegedly prepared a blueprint to acquire money from Samarth’s father.

Accordingly, he abducted the 15-year-old boy and demanded Rs 50 lakh ransom and later Rs 90 lakh and threatened to kill the boy if his family informs police .

Amit and one of his friends are said to have killed the boy on March 27 and burnt the body after knowing that Samarth’s father had informed police regarding the abduction.

Police arrested them after verifying the CCTV footage, call records and intelligence inputs.

The incident triggered a major social outcry in the district with several organizations demanding death penalty for the accused.