Jharsuguda SP, Brajrajnagar SDPO Transferred To Police Headquarters

Bhubaneswar: Two days after the murder of Health Minister Naba Das in Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda, the Odisha Government today transferred the SP and local sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and attached them to the State police headquarters in Cuttack.

Jharsguda SP Rahul Jain and Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi have been transferred to the police headquarters, an official statement informed.

Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas has been transferred and posted as the new SP of Jharsuguda.

Boudh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena became the new SP of Bargarh. Similarly, Raj Prasad, Additional SP of Rayagada has been posted as the new SP of Boudh.

Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi, who was the first officer to reveal the accused of Minister murder, has been transferred to the police headquarters.

Athamalik SDPO Chintamani Pradhan replaced Gupteswar as Brajrajnagar SDPO.