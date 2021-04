Jharsuguda: Direct flight services will be commissioned between Jharsuguda and Patna from May 1, Veer Surendra Sai Airport Director Kishore Senapati said on Tuesday.

Senapati said, a SpiceJet’s 78-seater flight will arrive in Jharsuguda at 4.20 from Patna and leave for Patna at 4.50 pm the same day. The aircraft will fly to Guwahati after touching down in Patna.

Therefore, it will offer connectivity to Guwahati from Jharsuguda, Senapati added.

