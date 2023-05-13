Jharsuguda Mandate: Deepali Expresses Gratitude To Constituents; Tankadhar Concedes ‘People’s Verdict’

Bhubaneswar/Jharsuguda: After registering a spectacular victory in Jharsuguda, BJD’s Deepali Das expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and people of Jharsuguda. Similarly, her nearest rival Tankadhar Tripathy (BJP) admitted the defeat terming the results as people verdict.

Deepali in her reaction thanked all the leaders, activists and workers and party observers. She said she got the love of the people of Jharsuguda.

“The people of Jharsuguda gave her father a lot of love. She loved her father like a son and like a brother. Today, they have bestowed that love and affection on me. I am forever grateful to the people of Jharsuguda.” She said.

Deepali said her father wanted to rebuild Jharsuguda. She will make all efforts under the guidance of the Chief Minister to build a new Jharsuguda, Deepali said. “The development of Jharsuguda will always be her priority. I will try to fulfill my father’s dream of making Jharsuguda a new form, she added.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Tankdhar Tripathi has accepted the defeat in the by-election. He said that this is the verdict of the people of Jharsuguda. However, he will continue to work for the collective development of Jharsuguda, he said in his reaction.

Notably, Deepali defeated her nearest BJP rival Tankadhar Tripathy by 48,721 votes in the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly segment.

Das secured a total of 1,07,198 votes, while Tripathy bagged 58,477 votes. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey came third with 4,496 votes, the Election Commission official said.

Dipali is the daughter of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, whose assassination in January allegedly by a police officer necessitated the by-poll.