Jharsuguda: Man Murdered For Rape Bid; Three Including Survivor Arrested

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a person who attempted to rape a widowed woman at Lecture Colony in Jharsuguda.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Jasoda Meher (23), daughter of deceased Kailash Chandra Meher, police registered case No.375 dt.2.07.2023 U/s 302/34 of the IPC. As per the direction of Jharsuguda SP, the case was investigated without any delay.

During the investigation of the case, police ascertained that the deceased, Kailash Chandra Meher, entered the house of Rajesh Sethi and tried to outrage the modesty of a widowed woman. However, he had to flee the scene after the woman raised an alarm.

Getting this information from the woman, her son Rajesh Sethi rushed to his house. Thereafter, Rajesh, his mother and one of his friends, Santosh Tandi, started searching for Kailash in nearby places and found him near his house.

After a verbal altercation, the accused persons assaulted Kailash with bamboo sticks causing severe injuries following which; the latter was admitted to Jharsuguda DHH and later succumbed to the injuries.

Following investigation, police today arrested the woman, identified as Tanu Sethi (45), her son Rajesh Sethi (21), and Santosh Tandi (36), a friend of accused Rajesh and forwarded them to the court. The police have also seized the bamboo lathis used in the crime, informed Jharsuguda PS IIC in a press note.