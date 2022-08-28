Jharsuguda: Lightning Strike Leaves Woman, Son Dead; Another Critical

Jharsuguda: A woman and her son died while another member of the family was critically injured after being struck by a lightning strike at Basupali village under Banharpalli police station limits in Jharsuguda District on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Kasturi Rohidas (50) and her son Dolamani Rohidas (27), of Darlipali village under Lakhanpur block in the district. Besides, the critically injured man identified as Mahendra Rohidas of Basupali village has been admitted to TRL Krosaki Hospital at Belpahar.

According to reports, the mother-son duo was at Basupali village to attend the 10th-day rites of a departed family member. However, this afternoon thunderstorm followed by lighting lashed the locality.

In the meanwhile, a thunderbolt landed near the house. The trio who was inside the house fainted on the spot, sources said.

They were immediately rushed to TRL Hospital at Belpahar where the mother-son duo was declared dead. A critically injured, Mahendra is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, sources added.