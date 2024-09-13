Jharsuguda: Pradeep Kumar Barik, Former Sub-Collector (Retired) of Jharsuguda district has been sentenced to undergo 2 years of rigorous imprisonment for possession of disproportionate assets.

Barik was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar TR No.02/2019 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act,1988/109 IPC for possession of disproportionate assets (DA). He was convicted by the Special Judge, Special Court, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and a fine of Rs1 Lakh.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of the pension of Barik following his conviction.